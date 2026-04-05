Ryan Rollins And Bucks Play Grizzlies On April 5

In his last action, a 123-99 win over the Mavericks on March 31, Rollins put up 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Rollins is tops on his squad in both points (17.1 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 119.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

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