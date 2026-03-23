Ryan Rollins And Bucks Take On Clippers On March 23

Last time out on March 21, Rollins posted 26 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 108-105 win over the Suns. Rollins leads his team in both points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Clippers are surrendering 113.0 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

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