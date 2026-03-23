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Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins And Bucks Take On Clippers On March 23

Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 23. Rollins' points prop was 18.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Rollins posted 26 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 108-105 win over the Suns. Rollins leads his team in both points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Clippers are surrendering 113.0 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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