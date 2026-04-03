Ryan Rollins And Bucks Take On Celtics On April 3

Rollins had 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in his most recent action, a 123-99 win over the Mavericks on March 31. Rollins is tops on his team in both points (17.1 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.