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Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins And Bucks Take On Cavaliers On March 17

Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 17. Rollins' points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 134-123 win over the Pacers on March 15, Rollins put up 20 points, seven assists and three steals. Rollins leads his team in both points (16.8 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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