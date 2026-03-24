Ryan Nembhard And Mavericks Take On Warriors On March 23

In his last game on March 21, Nembhard posted 13 points and nine assists in a 138-131 loss to the Clippers. Nembhard is averaging 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.