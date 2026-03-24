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Ryan Nembhard
Dallas Mavericks

Ryan Nembhard

Dallas Mavericks • #9 PG

Ryan Nembhard And Mavericks Take On Warriors On March 23

Ryan Nembhard and the Dallas Mavericks play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 23. Nembhard's points prop was 7.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Nembhard posted 13 points and nine assists in a 138-131 loss to the Clippers. Nembhard is averaging 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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