Charlotte Hornets • #11 C

Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Face Trail Blazers On Feb. 28

Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Charlotte Hornets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Feb. 28. Kalkbrenner's points prop was 4.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last game, a 133-109 win over the Pacers on Feb. 26, Kalkbrenner tallied four points. Kalkbrenner is averaging 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.2 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

