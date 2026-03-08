Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Face Suns On March 8
Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Charlotte Hornets play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 8. Kalkbrenner's points prop was 4.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 6, Kalkbrenner recorded two points and four blocks in a 128-120 loss to the Heat. Kalkbrenner is averaging 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.
The Suns are conceding 111.2 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.