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Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Charlotte Hornets • #11 C

Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Take On Spurs On March 14

Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Charlotte Hornets play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 14. Kalkbrenner's points prop was 5.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers on March 10, Kalkbrenner totaled 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Kalkbrenner is averaging 8.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.9 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Kalkbrenner

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