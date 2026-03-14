Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Take On Spurs On March 14

In his most recent appearance, a 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers on March 10, Kalkbrenner totaled 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Kalkbrenner is averaging 8.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.9 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

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