Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Square Off Against Magic On March 19

In his last game on March 17, Kalkbrenner put up six points in a 136-106 win over the Heat. Kalkbrenner is averaging 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.