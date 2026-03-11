Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Face Kings On March 11

Kalkbrenner tallied 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his last action, a 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers on March 10. Kalkbrenner is averaging 8.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.9 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.