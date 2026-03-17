Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Face Heat On March 17

In his last game, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on March 14, Kalkbrenner tallied three points and three blocks. Kalkbrenner is averaging 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are conceding 116.6 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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