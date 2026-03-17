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Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Charlotte Hornets • #11 C

Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Face Heat On March 17

Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat on Tuesday, March 17. Kalkbrenner's points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on March 14, Kalkbrenner tallied three points and three blocks. Kalkbrenner is averaging 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are conceding 116.6 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Kalkbrenner

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