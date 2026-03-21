FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Charlotte Hornets • #11 C

Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Play Grizzlies On March 21

Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Charlotte Hornets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 21. Kalkbrenner's points prop was 6.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 130-111 win over the Magic on March 19, Kalkbrenner tallied 13 points. Kalkbrenner is averaging 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are surrendering 118.6 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Kalkbrenner

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Charlotte HornetsRecent Charlotte Hornets Player News

View All Charlotte Hornets Player News