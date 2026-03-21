Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Play Grizzlies On March 21

In his most recent action, a 130-111 win over the Magic on March 19, Kalkbrenner tallied 13 points. Kalkbrenner is averaging 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are surrendering 118.6 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

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