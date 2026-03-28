Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Take On 76ers On March 28

In his most recent action, a 114-103 win over the Knicks on March 26, Kalkbrenner put up four points and two blocks. Kalkbrenner is averaging 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

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