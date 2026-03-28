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Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Charlotte Hornets • #11 C

Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Take On 76ers On March 28

Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Charlotte Hornets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 28. Kalkbrenner's points prop was 4.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 114-103 win over the Knicks on March 26, Kalkbrenner put up four points and two blocks. Kalkbrenner is averaging 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Kalkbrenner

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