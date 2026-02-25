FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Russell Westbrook

Sacramento Kings • #18 PG

Russell Westbrook And Kings Play Rockets On Feb. 25

Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Westbrook's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 23, Westbrook posted 25 points and seven assists in a 123-114 win over the Grizzlies. Westbrook paces his squad in assists with 6.4 per game, and averages 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Rockets are giving up 109.4 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

