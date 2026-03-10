Russell Westbrook And Kings Play Pacers On March 10

In his last game on March 8, Westbrook put up 23 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in a 126-110 win over the Bulls. Westbrook is tops on his team in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Pacers are giving up 120 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.