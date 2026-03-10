FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings

Russell Westbrook

Sacramento Kings • #18 PG

Russell Westbrook And Kings Play Pacers On March 10

Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, March 10. Westbrook's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Westbrook put up 23 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in a 126-110 win over the Bulls. Westbrook is tops on his team in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Pacers are giving up 120 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Russell Westbrook

