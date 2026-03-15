Russell Westbrook And Kings Take On Jazz On March 15

Last time out on March 14, Westbrook posted 12 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in a 118-109 win over the Clippers. Westbrook leads his squad in assists with 6.6 per game, and averages 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.0 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.