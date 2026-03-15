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Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings

Russell Westbrook

Sacramento Kings • #18 PG

Russell Westbrook And Kings Take On Jazz On March 15

Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings play the Utah Jazz on Sunday, March 15. Westbrook's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 14, Westbrook posted 12 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in a 118-109 win over the Clippers. Westbrook leads his squad in assists with 6.6 per game, and averages 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.0 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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