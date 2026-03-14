Russell Westbrook And Kings Square Off Against Clippers On March 14

In his most recent action, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10, Westbrook totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Westbrook leads his team in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.5 points per game.

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