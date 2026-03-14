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Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings

Russell Westbrook

Sacramento Kings • #18 PG

Russell Westbrook And Kings Square Off Against Clippers On March 14

Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 14. Westbrook's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10, Westbrook totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Westbrook leads his team in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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