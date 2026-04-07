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Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers

Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers • #28 SF

Rui Hachimura And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder On April 7

Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, April 7. Hachimura's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hachimura had 21 points and seven rebounds in his last game, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5. Hachimura is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.5 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rui Hachimura

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