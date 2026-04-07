Rui Hachimura And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder On April 7

Hachimura had 21 points and seven rebounds in his last game, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5. Hachimura is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.5 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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