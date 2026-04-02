Rui Hachimura And Lakers Take On Thunder On April 2

In his last game on March 31, Hachimura put up 14 points in a 127-113 win over the Cavaliers. Hachimura is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.6 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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