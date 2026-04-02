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Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers

Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers • #28 SF

Rui Hachimura And Lakers Take On Thunder On April 2

Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, April 2. Hachimura's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 31, Hachimura put up 14 points in a 127-113 win over the Cavaliers. Hachimura is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.6 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rui Hachimura

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