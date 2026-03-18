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Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers

Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers • #28 SF

Rui Hachimura And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets On March 18

Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 18. Hachimura's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 16, Hachimura recorded six points in a 100-92 win over the Rockets. Hachimura is averaging 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rui Hachimura

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