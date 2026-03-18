Rui Hachimura And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets On March 18

Last time out on March 16, Hachimura recorded six points in a 100-92 win over the Rockets. Hachimura is averaging 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.8 points per contest.

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