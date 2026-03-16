Rui Hachimura And Lakers Play Rockets On March 16

Last time out on March 14, Hachimura posted six points in a 127-125 win over the Nuggets. Hachimura is averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are conceding 109.9 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

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