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Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers

Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers • #28 SF

Rui Hachimura And Lakers Play Rockets On March 16

Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Monday, March 16. Hachimura's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 14, Hachimura posted six points in a 127-125 win over the Nuggets. Hachimura is averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are conceding 109.9 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rui Hachimura

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