FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers

Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers • #28 SF

Rui Hachimura And Lakers Play Pacers On March 25

Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 25. Hachimura's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hachimura had two points in his most recent appearance, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21. Hachimura is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 27th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rui Hachimura

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles LakersRecent Los Angeles Lakers Player News

View All Los Angeles Lakers Player News