Rui Hachimura And Lakers Play Pacers On March 25

Hachimura had two points in his most recent appearance, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21. Hachimura is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 27th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.5 points per contest.

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