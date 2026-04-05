Rui Hachimura And Lakers Play Mavericks On April 5
Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, April 5. Hachimura's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 2, Hachimura posted four points in a 139-96 loss to the Thunder. Hachimura is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.3 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.