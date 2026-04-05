Rui Hachimura And Lakers Play Mavericks On April 5

In his last game on April 2, Hachimura posted four points in a 139-96 loss to the Thunder. Hachimura is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.3 points per contest.

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