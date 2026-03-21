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Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers

Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers • #28 SF

Rui Hachimura And Lakers Play Magic On March 21

Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 21. Hachimura's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 134-126 win over the Heat on March 19, Hachimura put up seven points. Hachimura is averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rui Hachimura

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