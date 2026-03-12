FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Rui Hachimura And Lakers Square Off Against Bulls On March 12

Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, March 12. Hachimura's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 120-106 win over the Timberwolves on March 10, Hachimura totaled nine points. Hachimura is averaging 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are conceding 119.9 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

