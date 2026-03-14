Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Play Warriors On March 13

In his last game on March 11, Gobert posted nine points and four assists in a 153-128 loss to the Clippers. Gobert is tops on his team in rebounding (11.3 per game), and averages 10.8 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.2 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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