FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves • #27 C

Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Play Trail Blazers On March 20

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 20. Gobert's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gobert totaled 21 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 147-111 win over the Jazz on March 18. Gobert is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.4 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.3 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rudy Gobert

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News