Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Play Trail Blazers On March 20

Gobert totaled 21 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 147-111 win over the Jazz on March 18. Gobert is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.4 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.3 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

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