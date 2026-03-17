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Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves • #27 C

Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Square Off Against Suns On March 17

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 17. Gobert's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 116-103 loss to the Thunder on March 15, Gobert tallied two points and seven rebounds. Gobert leads his team in rebounding (11.2 per game), and averages 10.8 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.3 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rudy Gobert

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