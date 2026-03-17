Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Square Off Against Suns On March 17

In his most recent game, a 116-103 loss to the Thunder on March 15, Gobert tallied two points and seven rebounds. Gobert leads his team in rebounding (11.2 per game), and averages 10.8 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.3 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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