Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Square Off Against Spurs In Game 2

In his last game, a 104-102 win over the Spurs on May 4, Gobert tallied seven points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.