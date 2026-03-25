Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Take On Rockets On March 25
Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 25. Gobert's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 102-92 win over the Celtics on March 22, Gobert tallied nine points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Gobert leads his squad in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.0 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.
Opposing teams are averaging 110.2 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.