Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Take On Rockets On March 25

In his last appearance, a 102-92 win over the Celtics on March 22, Gobert tallied nine points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Gobert leads his squad in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.0 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.2 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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