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Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves • #27 C

Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Square Off Against Mavericks On March 30

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 30. Gobert's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gobert tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds in his last action, a 109-87 loss to the Pistons on March 28. Gobert leads his team in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.1 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.9 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rudy Gobert

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