Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves • #27 C

Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Magic On March 7

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 7. Gobert's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 5, Gobert recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a 115-107 win over the Raptors. Gobert leads his team in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.0 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

The Magic are allowing 114.3 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Rudy Gobert

