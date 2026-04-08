FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves • #27 C

Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Magic On April 8

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, April 8. Gobert's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gobert put up five points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in his last appearance, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7. Gobert is tops on his team in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rudy Gobert

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News