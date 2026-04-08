Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Magic On April 8

Gobert put up five points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in his last appearance, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7. Gobert is tops on his team in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.