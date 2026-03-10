FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Lakers On March 10

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 10. Gobert's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 119-92 loss to the Magic on March 7, Gobert totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Gobert is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.4 per game), and averages 11.0 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

