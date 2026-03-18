Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Square Off Against Jazz On March 18

Gobert totaled nine points, 19 rebounds and four blocks in his last action, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17. Gobert leads his squad in rebounding (11.4 per game), and averages 10.8 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Jazz are conceding 124.9 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

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