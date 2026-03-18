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Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves • #27 C

Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Square Off Against Jazz On March 18

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 18. Gobert's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gobert totaled nine points, 19 rebounds and four blocks in his last action, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17. Gobert leads his squad in rebounding (11.4 per game), and averages 10.8 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Jazz are conceding 124.9 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rudy Gobert

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