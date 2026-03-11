Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Play Clippers On March 11
Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 11. Gobert's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on March 10, Gobert put up three points and 12 rebounds in a 120-106 loss to the Lakers. Gobert paces his squad in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
The Clippers rank ninth in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.3 points per contest.
