Royce O'Neale And Suns Face Warriors In Play-In Game
Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. O'Neale's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Neale tallied seven points, eight rebounds and four steals in his last action, a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 14. O'Neale averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Warriors are conceding 115.2 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.