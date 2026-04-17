Royce O'Neale And Suns Face Warriors In Play-In Game

O'Neale tallied seven points, eight rebounds and four steals in his last action, a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 14. O'Neale averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Warriors are conceding 115.2 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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