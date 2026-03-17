Royce O'Neale And Suns Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 17

In his most recent appearance, a 120-112 loss to the Celtics on March 16, O'Neale had six points and two blocks. O'Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.2 points per contest.

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