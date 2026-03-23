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Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Suns SF

Royce O'Neale And Suns Face Raptors On March 22

Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 22. O'Neale's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves on March 17, O'Neale had nine points and three steals. O'Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 112 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce O'Neale

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