Royce O'Neale And Suns Face Raptors On March 22

In his most recent action, a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves on March 17, O'Neale had nine points and three steals. O'Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 112 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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