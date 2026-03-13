Royce O'Neale And Suns Take On Raptors On March 13

In his most recent appearance, a 123-108 win over the Pacers on March 12, O'Neale tallied 15 points. O'Neale is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.9 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.