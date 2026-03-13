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Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Suns SF

Royce O'Neale And Suns Take On Raptors On March 13

Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 13. O'Neale's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 123-108 win over the Pacers on March 12, O'Neale tallied 15 points. O'Neale is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.9 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce O'Neale

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