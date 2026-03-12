FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Royce O'Neale And Suns Play Pacers On March 12

Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, March 12. O'Neale's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neale tallied 21 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 129-114 win over the Bucks on March 10. O'Neale is averaging 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 119.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

