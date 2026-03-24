Royce O'Neale And Suns Play Nuggets On March 24

In his most recent appearance, a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves on March 17, O'Neale totaled nine points and three steals. O'Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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