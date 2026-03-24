Royce O'Neale And Suns Play Nuggets On March 24
Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 24. O'Neale's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves on March 17, O'Neale totaled nine points and three steals. O'Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Nuggets are giving up 116.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.