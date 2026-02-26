FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Royce O'Neale And Suns Play Lakers On Feb. 26

Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Feb. 26. O'Neale's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neale totaled nine points in his last game, a 97-81 loss to the Celtics on Feb. 24. O'Neale is averaging 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

