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Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Suns SF

Royce O'Neale And Suns Square Off Against Jazz On March 28

Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 28. O'Neale's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neale tallied 17 points and three blocks in his last appearance, a 125-123 loss to the Nuggets on March 24. O'Neale is averaging 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, conceding 125.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce O'Neale

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