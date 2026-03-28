Royce O'Neale And Suns Square Off Against Jazz On March 28

O'Neale tallied 17 points and three blocks in his last appearance, a 125-123 loss to the Nuggets on March 24. O'Neale is averaging 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, conceding 125.3 points per contest.

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