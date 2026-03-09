FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Royce O'Neale And Suns Take On Hornets On March 8

Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, March 8. O'Neale's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

O'Neale put up 11 points and six rebounds in his last game, a 118-116 win over the Pelicans on March 6. O'Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank 10th in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

