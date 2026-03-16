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Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Suns SF

Royce O'Neale And Suns Face Celtics On March 16

Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the Boston Celtics on Monday, March 16. O'Neale's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neale had six points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 122-115 loss to the Raptors on March 13. O'Neale is averaging 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce O'Neale

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