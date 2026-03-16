Royce O'Neale And Suns Face Celtics On March 16

O'Neale had six points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 122-115 loss to the Raptors on March 13. O'Neale is averaging 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.0 points per contest.

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