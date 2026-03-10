FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Royce O'Neale And Suns Face Bucks On March 10

Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 10. O'Neale's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 111-99 win over the Hornets on March 8, O'Neale totaled three points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. O'Neale is averaging 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 17th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

