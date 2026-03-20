Ron Holland And Pistons Play Warriors On March 20

Last time out on March 19, Holland recorded two points in a 117-95 win over the Wizards. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are conceding 114.5 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

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