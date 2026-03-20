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Ron Holland II
Detroit Pistons

Ron Holland II

Detroit Pistons • #5 SF

Ron Holland And Pistons Play Warriors On March 20

Ron Holland and the Detroit Pistons play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 20. Holland's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 19, Holland recorded two points in a 117-95 win over the Wizards. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are conceding 114.5 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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