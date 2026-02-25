FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ron Holland And Pistons Face Thunder On Feb. 25

Ron Holland and the Detroit Pistons play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Holland's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Holland totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds in his last game, a 114-103 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 23. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

