Ron Holland And Pistons Face Raptors On March 15

In his last game, a 126-110 win over the Grizzlies on March 13, Holland tallied 12 points. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are allowing 111.9 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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