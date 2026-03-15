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Ron Holland II
Detroit Pistons

Ron Holland II

Detroit Pistons • #5 SF

Ron Holland And Pistons Face Raptors On March 15

Ron Holland and the Detroit Pistons play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 15. Holland's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 126-110 win over the Grizzlies on March 13, Holland tallied 12 points. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are allowing 111.9 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ron Holland II

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